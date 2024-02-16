PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Haryana's Rewari

Rewari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Advertisment

He also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to urban transport, health, rail and tourism sector worth over Rs 9,770 crore.

To be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore, the AIIMS-Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village.

Officials said the citizens of Haryana and the adjoining states of Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the affordable tertiary healthcare facilities to be provided at the AIIMS-Rewari.

Advertisment

It will have 720 beds, a medical college with 100 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for the faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for undergraduate and post-graduate students, a night shelter and a guesthouse etc.

Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the AIIMS-Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary-care health services to the people of Haryana.

Apart from AIIMS-Rewari, Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore.

Advertisment

The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City.

The project is an important step towards realising the prime minister's vision to provide citizens with world class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems.

Modi also inaugurated a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around 240 crore.

Advertisment

The museum spans over 17 acres, encompassing over 100,000 square feet of indoor space. It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life.

The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including Augmented Reality (AR), 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors.

Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna. Rs 5,450 crore.

Advertisment

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple railway projects.

The projects are doubling of Rewari-Kathuwas rail line (27.73 Km); doubling of Kathuwas-Narnaul rail line (24.12 Km); doubling of Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali rail line (42.30 Km); and doubling of Manheru-Bawani Khera rail line (31.50 Km).

Doubling of these railway lines will augment the rail infrastructure in the region and help in timely running of both passenger and freight trains.

Advertisment

Modi also dedicated to the nation the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi rail line (68 kms), which will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar.

He also flagged off train service in the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi section, which will improve rail connectivity in the region.

Giving details of the facilities that will be available at AIIMS-Rewari, officials said it will have patient-care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities, including cardiology, gastro-enterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery.

It will have 16 modular operation theatres, diagnostic laboratories and a blood bank.

The proposed AIIMS shall impart both undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, along with nursing and paramedical training.

The AIIMS-Rewari will provide quality medical education in super-speciality disciplines and promote healthcare inclusion in underserved areas.