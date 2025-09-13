PM lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 cr from Manipur's Churachandpur

Churachandpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore from Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Among these projects were Manipur urban roads, drainage and asset management improvement initiative worth Rs 3,647 crore and Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project worth Rs 550 crore, an official statement said.

He also laid the foundation for nine working women's hostels worth Rs 142 crore, and super-speciality and healthcare facilities to be developed at Rs 105 crore.

Modi laid the foundation stones for infrastructure development in and around Polo Ground at Rs 30 crore, and the strengthening of facilities of 120 schools at a cost of Rs 134 crore in all 16 districts.

Various projects pertaining to rural connectivity, education and tourism in parts of Manipur with a total value of Rs 102 crore were also included on the list of initiatives for which the foundation stones were laid.

Construction of a multipurpose indoor stadium worth Rs 36 crore at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, and upgradation of NH 102 A in Tengnoupal sections worth Rs 502 crore, were also on the list.