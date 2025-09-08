PM leads nation in remembering Bhupen Hazarika on birth centenary, year-long celebrations begin

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the nation in paying tribute to Assam's cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, marking the start of year-long celebrations of his legacy.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Congress president Gourav Gogoi were among the leaders who joined people from all walks of life to pay tribute to the legendary singer at his memorial, Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, in Guwahati, the place where he was cremated in November 2011.

In an article published in all major newspapers of the state, PM Modi paid tribute to Hazarika, stating that his legacy extends far beyond music as his works embodied emotions that transcended melody.

"More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people. Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with themes of kindness, social justice, unity and deep-rooted belonging," Modi wrote.

The PM said his music flowed like a timeless river, crossing borders and cultures, carrying with it the spirit of humanity.

"Hazarika travelled the globe, rubbed shoulders with the who's who across all spectrums of society, but remained deeply connected to his roots in Assam," he said.

On September 13, Modi will visit the state to participate in a special tribute meeting, and a commemorative coin of Rs 100 will be unveiled in his honour.

Hazarika, hailed as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', created songs that continue to resonate across generations.

His compositions, such as 'Bistirno Parore', voiced the struggles and aspirations of the common people, while numbers like 'Dil Hoom Hoom Kare' and 'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun' brought his evocative music to national audiences. Assamese classics like 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' and 'Moi Eti Jajabor' reflected his cultural pride and deep-rooted connection to the land.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Hazarika's soulful voice carried the spirit of Assam to the world, and his creations spoke of love, unity and humanity.

"His melodies will forever echo in our hearts, reminding us of the power of music to heal and unite. By conferring upon him the Bharat Ratna, Modi Ji ensured that his legacy remains immortal," Shah said.

BJP president JP Nadda said he was not only a gifted musician but also a voice of culture, peace and unity.

"Through his songs and compositions, Dr. Hazarika ji brought Assamese culture into every Indian heart. His contribution to art and music will always be cherished," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he was a visionary musician, poet, lyricist, and filmmaker, deeply rooted in the culture of Assam.

"His creations went beyond regional boundaries, carrying with them the timeless message of humanity, harmony, and universal brotherhood," he posted on X.

The governor described Hazarika as "the soul of Assam and a symbol of India's cultural consciousness".

"The centenary celebration is not merely an event of remembrance, but a festival of inspiration, aimed at igniting the imagination of generations to come. This is a tribute to a man whose voice echoed not only across our state but throughout the nation and the world," he said.

The CM said the state government will organise special meetings in memory of the singer in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Biography of the maestro, written by Anuradha Sarma Pujari, will also be translated into all major Indian languages, he said.

"The state government will ensure that it reaches all the libraries of the country," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the closing ceremony of the celebrations, to be organised in New Delhi on September 8, 2026, the CM said.

Various cultural programmes were held across the state to mark the occasion.

The Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, founded by the singer during his lifetime, along with the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, organised a cultural programme on the occasion.

The trust's flag was hosted by 100 prominent personalities, led by nonagenarian Sattriya dancer Jatin Goswami. Musical programmes by various indigenous groups were held, and lamps were lit in front of the museum dedicated to Hazarika on the premises.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) also organised various programmes, with its members offering tributes to the legend at public places in all district headquarter towns.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora launched two schemes on the occasion -- the introduction of music classes in Adarsha Vidyalayas of the state and the distribution of subsidies to producers of 19 Assamese films.

Hazarika, popularly called 'Sudhakanta', was born in Sadiya in Tinsukia district on September 8, 1926. PTI DG SOM