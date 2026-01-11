PM likely to visit Andamans on Jan 23 to participate in Netaji's birth anniversary celebrations

Sri Vijaya Puram, Jan 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit here on January 23 to participate in the celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 129th birth anniversary in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Sunday.

During his tour to the archipelago, the PM is expected to hoist the national flag and deliver a public speech at the Netaji Stadium, where Subhas Chandra Bose had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943, they said.

Then, the Netaji Stadium was known as Gymkhana Ground.

The central government has been observing Netaji's birth anniversary as the Parakram Diwas to honour his selfless service to the nation.

"The PM is likely to visit Sri Vijaya Puram to participate in the celebrations of Netaji's 129th birth anniversary on January 23. He is expected to hoist the national flag and deliver a public speech," one of the officials said.

Modi is expected to pay floral tributes at the statue of Netaji at Marina Park here, he said.

"The prime minister is likely to lay a wreath at the Martyrs Column in Sri Vijaya Puram and visit the Cellular Jail to pay tribute to Veer Savarkar," the official said.

The PM is also likely to visit Campbell Bay to inspect developmental projects in the area, he said.

"The preparation for the PM's likely visit to Sri Vijaya Puram is in the preliminary stage," a senior police officer said.

There will be a series of cultural events at the stadium, the officials said, adding that the local administration is planning to invite renowned singers to perform at the stadium on the occasion of 'Parakram Diwas'.

The Prime Minister had named two islands - 'Shaheed' (Neil Island) and 'Swaraj' (Havelock Island) - to honour Netaji's services to the nation.

In 2023, the PM also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

Modi had also named the 21 unnamed islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

The proposed memorial on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep (Ross Island) will have a museum-cum-interpretation corner, a ropeway, a laser and sound show, a guided heritage trail through the island's historical buildings, a theme-based children's amusement park and a food and restro-lounge.