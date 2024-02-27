PM likely to visit Odisha in early March: BJP leader

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to undertake a tour to Odisha during the first week of March, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Tuesday.

If the prime minister's visit takes place, it will be his second trip to Odisha within a month.

Stating that the date of Modi's visit is yet to be decided, Samal said the prime minister will hold a public meeting at Chandikhole in Jajpur district, considered a stronghold of the ruling BJD.

“I will share the exact date and itinerary once we get the details,” he told reporters here.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, Modi had visited Sambalpur in western Odisha on February 3 and inaugurated the permanent campus of the IIM Sambalpur and some other projects valued at nearly Rs 70,000 crore.

Railway Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Vaishnaw recently won the Rajya Sabha polls from Odisha with support of the ruling BJD.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to complete her four-day trip to Odisha on March 2. PTI AAM NN