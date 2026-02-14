PM makes historic landing at NE''s first emergency landing facility

Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a historic landing at the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of the northeast aboard the C-130J aircraft in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Modi had taken off from the Chabua airfield after his arrival, and landed at the ELF in Moran on a stretch of National Highway-37.

The Rs 100-crore ELF, a 4.2-km reinforced stretch on the Moran Bypass, which was inaugurated by the PM, will act as a strategic and multi-functional runway for IAF fighter jets and transport aircraft, strengthening defence, logistics and disaster response, officials said.

The facility is designed for both civil and military use, serving as an alternative to the Dibrugarh airport in case of emergency, they said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal A P Singh were also present on the occasion. PTI DG RBT