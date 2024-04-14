PM Modi, Mamata wish people of Bengal on 'Shubho Nababarsho'

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished the people of Bengal on the occasion of 'Shubho Nababarsho' (Bengali New Year) as the day was celebrated with enthusiasm by people of the state and Bengalis settled elsewhere.

In a post on X handle, Modi said "May this poila baisakh be the start of a year filled with prosperity, joy and peace." "May all your aspirations be fulfilled and may everyone be blessed with great health," he said in the pictorial post having both Bengali and English contents and accompanied by images of 'mangal ghat and kulo' traditional items which are integrated with the rituals.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X, quoted lines of Rabindranath Tagore's timeless 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jol', which is the state anthem of West Bengal and wished people of the state on the occasion of Bengali New Year.

“বাংলার মাটি, বাংলার জল, বাংলার বায়ু, বাংলার ফল--

পুণ্য হউক, পুণ্য হউক, পুণ্য হউক হে ভগবান”



বাংলার প্রতিষ্ঠা দিবসে সকলকে জানাই শুভনন্দন।



আমাদের সরকারই পয়লা বৈশাখকে বাংলার প্রতিষ্ঠা দিবস হিসেবে পালন করার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে এবং রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুরের “বাংলার মাটি, বাংলার জল” গানকে… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 13, 2024

Reminding her government had first declared 'Poila Baisakh', the first day of Bangla 'Nababarsho' as foundation day of the state and declared Tagore's Banglar Mati Banglar Jol (the soil of Bengal, the waterbodies of Bengal) as the state anthem, the CM said, "this day signifies the glorious culture, rich heritage and spirit of brotherhood in Bengal.

The CM in a separate post on the X handle wished peace, amity, brotherhood, and love to prevail among different communities of state and the ties cannot be broken.

শুভ নববর্ষ ১৪৩১!



সকলকে জানাই নববর্ষের আন্তরিক শুভনন্দন। প্রার্থনা করি, নববৈশাখের নবকিরণে উদ্ভাসিত হোক সকলের জীবন। শান্তি - সম্প্রীতি - মৈত্রী- ভালোবাসার বন্ধনে যুক্ত থাকুন বাংলার প্রতিটি মানুষ। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 13, 2024

'Prabhat pheris' (morning cultural processions) were taken out across the state by different organisations where people kept singing another popular Tagore song Eso He Baisakh (Hey the month of Baisakh welcome) and Banglar Mati Banglar Jol wearing traditional attire.

In Kanthi, under Purba Medinipur district, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate from Kanthi LS constituency Soumendu Adhikari, MLA Arup Das and thousands of people, cutting across party lines, walked in a colourful prabhat pheri holding Bengali handicraft items like 'Kulo' and 'Haat Pankha' and dancing to the beat of 'Dhak' and 'Dhamsa madal'.

The participants sang 'Eso he Baisakh' and walked for over 2 km.

"I walked along with thousands...Sincere heartfelt Bengali Happy New Year wishes. May the new Bengali year bring happiness in everyone's life," Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly posted in Bengali on X handle.

On the auspicious occasion of Poila Baishakh, participated in a colourful and joyful procession at Kanthi; Purba Medinipur District. I had the opportunity to exchange greetings with the People and conveyed regards and best wishes sent by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji and… pic.twitter.com/XgqYYX0Gjj — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) April 14, 2024

BJP candidate from Kolkata Uttar Tapas Roy and Dumdum TMC candidate Sougata Roy also took part in Naba barsho processions in their constituencies and wished people.

Customers thronged jewellery, garments and some other shops in the city and elsewhere in the state on the occasion.

Customers also thronged speciality Bengali cuisine restaurants which offered lip-smacking delicacies.