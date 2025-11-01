PM meets children treated for congenital heart diseases; emphasises importance of good health

Raipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with around 2,500 children who were successfully treated for congenital heart diseases at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh and emphasised that good health is essential to achieving any goal in life.

During the interaction at the event 'Gift of life', which was part of 'Dil ki Baat' programme, the PM spoke with several children who shared their experiences of recovery from heart-related conditions and their dreams for the future, an official statement said.

"A young hockey player, who had won five medals, told the PM she was diagnosed with a heart condition during a school check-up and underwent surgery six months ago. She said she has since returned to the field and continues to play hockey. When Modi asked about her aspirations, she replied that she wants to become a doctor and treat children. When he asked if she would also treat elders, she responded confidently in the affirmative," it said.

Another child shared that she too had undergone heart surgery a year ago and dreams of becoming a doctor to serve others.

When the Prime Minister asked if she had cried during the procedure, she said no and went on to recite a motivational poem, which he warmly appreciated, the release said.

"A boy from the audience shared that he had undergone surgery in 2014 at the age of 14 months and is now healthy and actively plays cricket. The PM asked if he continued regular health check-ups and was pleased to hear that he did and had no health issues Another boy said he was never afraid of hospital visits or injections, which helped him recover faster. When asked about his school performance, he said his teachers praised his academics, earning a smile from Modi for his honesty," the release said.

A girl studying in Class 7 said she believed education is key to nation-building and wanted to become a teacher and provide free education to poor children.

During the interaction, Modi asked the children if they knew whose centenary year had begun, and informed them it was that of Shri Sathya Sai Baba.

He recalled how Shri Sathya Sai Baba had addressed the issue of water scarcity in Puttaparthi and nearby areas, ensuring drinking water supply to over 400 villages.

The PM further underlined the importance of water conservation and tree plantation, mentioning his campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', which encourages people to plant a tree in their mother's name, the release said.

A child named Abhik from West Bengal said he aspired to join the Indian Army to serve and protect the nation, which elicited praise from the PM for his patriotism and determination.

"The PM expressed happiness in meeting the children, emphasizing that good health is essential to achieving any goal in life. He encouraged them to practice Yoga, maintain discipline, and adopt healthy habits, urging them to take a personal pledge to care for their well-being," the release said. PTI TKP BNM