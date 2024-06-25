PM meets ex-VP Naidu

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and "exchanged views" on matters of national interest.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Met Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu. I have had the opportunity to work with him for decades and have always admired his wisdom and passion for India's progress." "Venkaiah Garu conveyed his best wishes for our third term," he added, sharing pictures of the meeting.

Naidu also wrote on X about the meeting, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji called on me at my residence No. Thyagaraja Marg, in New Delhi.

"I conveyed my heartiest congratulations to Shri Narendra Bhai Modi Ji on being sworn in for his third term as Prime Minister of India. In our interaction, we exchanged our views on matters of national interest," Naidu said in his post, while sharing pictures of the meeting.

"I am certain that Bharat will scale new heights of glory under his leadership in the years to come," the former vice president wrote. Naidu was India's 13th vice president and was in office from August 11, 2017 to August 10, 2022. PTI SKC ZMN