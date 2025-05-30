PM meets family of Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), May 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The prime minister met the grieving family at the Chakeri airport here.

It was a very emotional meeting, said Saurabh Dwivedi, Shubham's cousin.

"All the family members started crying when they met Modi," he said.

Shubham, 31, had been married just weeks ago on February 12 when he was gunned down. The family, including his wife and other family members, were holidaying in Pahalgam when the terror attack took place. PTI COR NAV MIN MIN