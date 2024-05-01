PM Modi a global leader par excellence who helped to set up cancer hospital in Goa: health minister

Panaji, May 1 (PTI) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global leader par excellence, saying a cancer hospital is coming up in Goa due to his intervention.

All these aspects should be considered by the Congress party while levelling allegations against BJP, said Rane, son of Congress veteran and former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane.

"A cancer hospital with the help of Tata Memorial Hospital is coming up in Goa. This is happening due to the personal intervention of PM Narendra Modi," Rane said while addressing a press conference.

The minister said the state government has already started an Outpatient Department (OPD) in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) providing free chemotherapy for cancer patients.

Sharing a personal experience, Rane said his mother is suffering from breast cancer and the cost of treatment is whopping Rs 60 lakh or over Rs 1 crore.

Though he is a health minister, Rane could not do anything for his mother (through the government facility).

"PM Narendra Modi has directly intervened and with the help of Tata Memorial Hospital, the facility is coming up here," he said.

Rane also said BJP candidates will get a huge lead in the constituencies from Sattari taluka and Bicholim in elections. "People want Modi ji as prime minister. He is a global leader par excellence. All of us are assisting the chief minister. Our only aim is to ensure Modi becomes PM again. We have seen the era of scams," he said, adding that BJP will both seats in Goa. PTI RPS NSK