PM Modi a 'statesman', thinks about next generation: UP Speaker

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, calling him a "statesman" who thinks about the next generation.

Speaking on the fourth day of the Monsoon session during a 24-hour marathon discussion on the 'Vision-2047' document, Mahana expressed gratitude to both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Leaders who think about the next generation are statesmen. They take the country and society to great heights. The current prime minister is a statesman, and the chief minister also thinks and works in this direction," he said.

Mahana lauded Modi for conceiving the idea of a developed India, noting that his vision for 2047 aims to establish 'Ram Rajya' -- a state where "no one is poor or distressed".

"India was once known as the 'golden bird', but foreign invaders and rulers impoverished the country economically. With the efforts of the prime minister, India is becoming one of the world's leading economies and will be the best by 2047," said.

The Speaker said the entire world is looking towards India, and by 2047, the country will regain its glory and once again be called the 'golden bird'. Mahana credited both Modi and Adityanath for pursuing such transformative goals.

The ongoing discussion in the Assembly, titled 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh', began on Wednesday.

It links Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047 with UP's parallel goal of becoming a developed, self-reliant state as the nation marks 100 years of independence. PTI AR KIS KSS KSS