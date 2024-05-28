PM Modi abuses Cong daily as he has no work to show: Kharge

Faridkot (Pb), May 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has "nothing" to do but "abuse" the opposition party daily.

Addressing a poll rally here for party's Faridkot candidate Amarjit Kaur Sahoke, Kharge also said PM Modi takes the name of the Congress more than that of God in a day.

He claimed that people are strongly supporting the Congress, adding that his party will win the polls.

The Congress chief alleged that whatever PM Modi says, he never does it. "At least do some work, show some work. Instead he abuses the Congress every day." "Aaj halat ye ho gayi, Modi ji bhagwan ka naam kam lete hain, Congress ka naam zyada lete hain...Rahul ji ka naam zyada lete hain aur humko roz uthkar galiyan dete hain (The situation today is such that Modi ji takes the name of Congress more than that of God in a day...he takes the name of Rahul Gandhi more and abuses us every day), he said.

"He (Modi) is going everywhere to speak against the Congress...such people can frighten us as much as they want, but we will not bow down," he added.

Taking a jibe at the PM, Kharge said his (Modi's) "56-inch chest" will not work in Punjab.

On PM Modi calling Rahul Gandhi 'shehzada', Kharge said he (Modi) changes a jacket and shirt every hour, alleging that he shows off to seek votes.

Referring to the BJP's charge that the Congress has done no development in 55 years, Kharge said the grand old party during its tenure built Bhakra dam, ports, roads and set up public sector companies.

"What they did," he asked the BJP-led Centre and hit out at Modi for speaking about mangalsutra, buffaloes in his speeches at poll rallies.

"People are fed up with them (BJP). People are sufferings due to unemployment and inflation," he said.

He targeted the Modi government over the Agniveer scheme, claiming that it will end the career of youth. "If the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will scrap the scheme." Kharge also criticized the BJP government for not filling 30 lakh jobs in the central government.

Speaking about his party's poll promises, he said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it would waive farm debt and give legal guarantee to minimum support price.

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, the last phase of the ongoing general elections. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK