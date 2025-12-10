PM Modi addressed issues of human rights violations in northeast, says Tripura CM

Agartala, Dec 10 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the issue of human rights violations in the northeast by signing peace accords with outlawed groups.

Addressing a programme to mark the International Human Rights Day at Prajna Bhavan here, he said peace is the "prerequisite condition of maintaining human rights guaranteed by the Constitution".

“The northeast had witnessed how militancy cast a shadow over human rights, but this issue has been addressed by signing peace accords under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

Saha said around 12 agreements were signed with various proscribed groups to bring lasting peace in the northeast region during the NDA rule at the Centre.

"In Tripura, insurgency has been wiped out after a peace accord with two outlawed groups- National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF)," he said.

Alleging that the northeast was largely neglected during the previous dispensation, Saha said the Prime Minister has given HIRA (highway, Iway (internet), railway, airway) to the northeastern state and adopted the Act East Policy to speed up development in the region.

Under the leadership of the PM, several welfare schemes have been launched for tribal people, which, in turn, ensure human rights, Saha said.

Asserting that the government is sensitive towards human rights, the chief minister said the law enforcement agencies have taken prompt action whenever violations of human rights take place.

Saha urged the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) to organise programmes on human rights at regular intervals to sensitise the people about their rights. PTI PS BDC