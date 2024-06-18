PM Modi addresses farmers, says he wants Indian products on every dining table in world

Varanasi, Jun 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he hopes to see Indian food products on dining tables across the world.

Addressing a PM Kisan Samman Sammelan here, Modi said, "We have to think about the global market. We have to become self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds and a leader in agricultural exports. Look, 'Langda' mango of Banaras, Jaunpur's radish, Ghazipur's lady finger, and many such products are reaching the foreign market today." He said that with the 'one district one product' initiative and the formation of hubs at the district level, exports are increasing.

"Now, we have to take the country to new heights in the global market of packaged food. My dream is that there should be some food products from India on every dining table in the world," he said.

He also said production of 'zero defect' food items should be encouraged.

Noting the presence of women in large numbers, Modi underlined their importance and support in agriculture and said, "Without mothers and sisters, it is impossible to imagine farming." "Therefore, now the role of mothers and sisters is being expanded in giving a new direction to agriculture. Like Namo Drone Didi, the Krishi Sakhi programme is one such effort. We have seen the work of sisters as ASHA workers. We have seen the role of sisters as bank sakhis. Now we will see agriculture getting new strength in the form of Krishi Sakhi," he said.

At the event, Modi released the Rs 20,000-crore 17th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KSN) for more than 9.26 crore farmers.

He discussed in detail the benefits of agricultural work and the schemes being run by the Centre and the state government for farmers in Varanasi.

The prime minister also said that "Banas Dairy is going to add 16,000 more cattle farmers of Kashi in the next one and a half years. Last year, a bonus of more than Rs 100 crore went into the accounts of cattle farmers".

"The government is continuously working to increase the income of fish farmers in Banaras. It is enriching them through the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. A modern fish market is being constructed in Chandauli at a cost of Rs 70 crore," he said.

Modi expressed happiness that PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna is in demand in Varanasi.

Around 40,000 people have registered for the scheme and 2,500 houses have already got solar panels and work is ongoing for 3,000 houses, he said.