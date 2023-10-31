PM Modi addresses officer trainees of 98th Common Foundation Course

Kevadia, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the officer trainees of the 98th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of the fifth edition of "Aarambh" at Kevadia in Gujarat, in which 560 trainees from 16 Indian civil services and three from Bhutan civil services took part.

Advertisment

A state government release said the prime minister addressed the trainee officers with a vision to enable civil servants to lead change and work seamlessly across departments and sectors, and congratulated them for successfully completing the course.

The 5th edition of the Aarambh programme was held on the theme of 'Harnessing the Power of Disruption.' Aarambh was launched in 2019 by bringing together all trainees of the All India Civil Services and Group-A Central Services.

The course provides a first-hand introduction to the ideas, challenges and responsibilities of governance in a large and diverse country, the release said.

Advertisment

The foundation course participants get lessons in leadership, civil servant skills as well as personal skills and vision for administration.

It aims to make administration more responsive to the needs of the people. During this three-and-a-half-month course, a large number of national and international speakers, experts and inspirational figures interact with officer trainees to shape their vision as public administrators, it said.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting Monday. PTI KA NP