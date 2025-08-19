National

PM Modi, allies felicitate Radhakrishnan at NDA parliamentary party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates NDA's VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan during the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan was felicitated at a meeting of the ruling bloc's MPs here on Tuesday by their top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP allies.

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday.

With the BJP-led NDA enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan's win is a certainty amid indications from the opposition INDIA bloc that it will field its own candidate and force a contest.

Radhakrishnan (67), a seasoned BJP leader, is currently the Maharashtra governor and hails from Tamil Nadu.

