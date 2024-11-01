PM Modi, Amit Shah and Sitharaman greet people of Karnataka on 'Kannada Rajyotsava'

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Karnataka on their state formation day - 'Kannada Rajyotsava'.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', he said that 'Kannada Rajyotsava' is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka.

"This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success," he added.

ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವವು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ವಿಶೇಷವಾದ ಸಂದರ್ಭವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅನುಕರಣೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಮಹಾನ್ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದು, ಅವರು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಮತ್ತು ನಾವೀನ್ಯತೆಗೆ ಶಕ್ತಿ ತುಂಬುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನರು ಸದಾ ಸಂತೋಷ ಮತ್ತು ಯಶಸ್ಸಿನಿಂದ… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also greeted the people of Karnataka on their state formation day.

"Heartfelt greetings to our sisters and brothers in Karnataka on the occasion of Rajyotsava. As proud inheritors of a glorious heritage, the people of Karnataka have contributed immensely to enhancing the nation's pride. Praying for the state's continued progress," Shah said in a post on 'X'.

Lauding Karanataka as a hub of cutting-edge technology and innovation, the finance minister, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the state, wished the state to achieve progress and prosperity.

"Hearty greetings on Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka is a hub of cutting-edge technology and innovation, a hub of rich cultural heritage. Wish the state of Karnataka to achieve progress and prosperity," she posted on 'X'.