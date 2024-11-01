PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to Kerala on 'Keralappiravi'

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Kerala on the state's 68th formation day, known as 'Keralappiravi'.

Advertisment

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Modi said the people of Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields.

"Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala state is known for its mesmerizing landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people.

"People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields. May the people of the state keep progressing in the times to come," the PM said.

Advertisment

കേരളപ്പിറവി ആശംസകൾ! മാസ്മരികമായ ഭൂപ്രകൃതിക്കും ഊർജസ്വലമായ പാരമ്പര്യത്തിനും കഠിനാധ്വാനികളായ ജനങ്ങൾക്കും പേരുകേട്ടതാണ് ഈ സംസ്ഥാനം. കേരളത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ജനങ്ങൾ ലോകമെമ്പാടും, വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽ തങ്ങളുടെ വ്യക്തിമുദ്ര പതിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. വരുംകാലങ്ങളിലും സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ജനങ്ങൾ പുരോഗതി… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too took to social media platform 'X' to extend 'Keralappiravi' greetings to the state.

Advertisment

"Warm greetings to our sisters and brothers in Kerala on the occasion of Piravi. Over the years, Kerala has strengthened Bharat by leveraging its unique cultural heritage. May God bless the state to prosper further," he said on 'X'.