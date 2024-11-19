PM Modi, Amit Shah likely to attend DGP conference in Bhubaneswar next week

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to attend the three-day All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 29, official sources said on Tuesday.

Apart from the PM and Union Home Minister, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, all state DGPs, CRPF DG, chiefs of RAW, NSG and SPG will attend the three-day event, they said.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania said this is for the first time that the state is hosting such a crucial meeting. Important issues such as internal security, combating cybercrime and Maoist menace will be discussed during the three-day conference.

This apart, the challenges posed by AI tools such as ChatGPT, latest threats of drones and counterterrorism are among the issues that are likely to be discussed in the conference, they said. PTI AAM AAM RG