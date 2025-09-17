PM Modi among world's most visionary leaders, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "one of the most visionary and popular leaders in the world" and said that under his leadership, India has transformed into a nation that inspires others.

Addressing a programme here on the occasion of Modi's 75th birthday, he said the BJP is organising a "Seva Pakhwada" across the country till October 2.

"It is our good fortune that this nationwide campaign begins on the auspicious occasion of the prime minister's birthday," he said, adding that several public welfare events will be held during this period to connect people with the spirit of service.

Adityanath said that in the past 11 years, Modi's leadership has created "unprecedented benchmarks" of success in every sector, from economy, infrastructure, investments and education to healthcare, agriculture, rural development and empowerment of the poor, farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

He also highlighted the restoration of India's cultural and religious heritage, citing the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, the redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, and the Mahakal project in Ujjain.

"The government has also honoured the legacy of great social reformers like B R Ambedkar, Maharshi Valmiki and Sant Ravidas through creative initiatives," he said.

Praising Modi's handling of the Covid crisis, the chief minister said India presented the best example of pandemic management and became a global model.

"Any Indian who is not politically motivated feels proud of the country's transformation under PM Modi's leadership," Adityanath said, adding that Indians abroad also feel a renewed sense of pride in seeing a "changing India".

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna and Kapil Dev Agarwal, and several senior BJP leaders, including Dharmpal Singh, and officials were present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Pathak participated in a cleanliness drive at the Valmiki Chowk in the state capital to mark the prime minister's birthday. BJP leader and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana participated in a special exhibition to mark the occasion. PTI KIS NSD NSD