PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu undertake roadshow in Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Jan 8 (PTI) Amid cheers from the public, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan, undertook a brief roadshow here on Wednesday.

People gathered in large numbers, showered flowers on the leaders as they traveled atop an open vehicle, waving back.

The entire stretch was decked up with the party flags of TDP, BJP, and Janasena.

Starting from Sampath Vinayak temple in the port city, the roadshow reached Andhra University’s engineering college ground, where a public meeting has been scheduled.

On reaching the venue, Modi will virtually lay the foundation for a slew of projects and inaugurate a few more, which include NTPC’s integrated green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district, bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, a couple of railway doubling works and others. PTI STH GDK VVK ROH