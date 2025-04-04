PM Modi announces Centre of Excellence for traditional medicine during BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence to promote research and dissemination of traditional medicine during the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit held in Bangkok.

Announcing the initiative, Modi said "public health is a vital pillar of our collective social development".

"I am pleased to announce that India will extend support for training and capacity building in cancer care across BIMSTEC countries. In line with our holistic approach to health, a Centre of Excellence will also be established to promote research and dissemination of traditional medicine," he added.

It is worth noting that Thailand and India have robust traditional medicine systems with close mutual ties, the Ayush Ministry said in a statement.

With this announcement by the prime minister, the research and development activity in the area is set to get a significant boost. The two countries have been working together to strengthen, promote, facilitate and develop academic and research collaboration in traditional medicine, the statement said.

It may also be noted that the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, under the Ministry of Ayush, and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine of the Ministry of Public Health of the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand, signed an MoU last year at the 10th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting held at Hyderabad House, Delhi, on the establishment of an academic collaboration in Ayurveda and Thai traditional medicine.

In academic collaboration, the Ayush Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, is offered through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the statement said.

The scholarship is provided for undergraduate and post-graduate studies in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, B Sc in Yoga, BA in Yoga Shastra, Ph.D in Yoga and Ph.D in Ayurveda.

During the past five years, 175 students from BIMSTEC regions have availed the scholarships.

India and Thailand have a long history of cooperation in various sectors, including traditional medicine.

The announcement of establishing a Centre of Excellence to promote research and dissemination of traditional medicine will further strengthen these ties, the statement said. PTI PLB AS AS