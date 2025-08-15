PM Modi announces demography mission to tackle illegal infiltration

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned people of a pre-meditated conspiracy to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration and said no nation can tolerate intruders, as he announced a high-powered demography mission to tackle the problem.

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day, Modi said the country's forefathers made the supreme sacrifice to win freedom for Indians and it is the duty of its citizens to not accept such activities.

"Today I want to alert the country about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought out conspiracy, the demography of the country is being changed. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown. These 'ghuspaithiya' (intruders) are snatching the livelihood of the youth of my country, these 'ghuspaithiya' are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country, this will not be tolerated. These 'ghuspaithiya' are misleading the innocent tribals and grabbing their land. This country will not tolerate this," Modi said.

The prime minister said his government has decided to launch a high-powered demography mission to tackle this crisis.

"From the ramparts of Red Fort today, I want to say that we have decided to start a high-powered demography mission. This mission will definitely do its work in a well thought out manner in set time frame to deal with the grave crisis that is looming over India and we are moving ahead in that direction." Modi warned that when demographic changes take place, especially in the border areas, they create a national security crisis.

"It also creates a crisis for our unity, integrity and progress. It sows the seeds of social tension. No nation in the world can hand over its country to 'ghuspaithiya' then how can we hand over Bharat to them," Modi stressed.

"Our ancestors gained freedom for us by making their supreme sacrifices. They gave us an independent India and it is our duty that we do not accept such activities. This will be our true tribute to them," he added.

Modi had warned about infiltration during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and had used the term 'ghuspaithiya' in his election campaign.

The BJP has been raising the issue of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh marrying tribal girls in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The party has also raised the issue of illegal immigrants in Assam too.

The opposition has alleged that the BJP is using the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which will later be implemented in Bengal and Assam, to target such illegal immigrants, especially those from the minority community.

The comments assume significance with West Bengal going to polls next year.