PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased in West Bengal fire

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who died in a fire at Anandapur in West Bengal and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The fire, which broke out on the night of January 26, reduced two godowns and a momo manufacturing unit at Anandapur in the South 24 Parganas district, on the outskirts of Kolkata, to ashes.

"The recent fire mishap in Anandapur, West Bengal is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The police said 21 body parts, including partially burnt and skeletal remains, have been recovered so far from the site. The total number of missing persons reported is 27.