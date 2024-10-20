PM Modi announces projects worth Rs 6,700 in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced or inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 6,700 crore here.

He made the announcements from Sports Complex, Sigra, in his parliamentary constituency.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated RJ Sankara eye hospital being run by the Kanchi Math.

The hospital will benefit people of 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as those living in the border areas of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, according to people associated with the Kanchi Math.

Among the projects, 16 development projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore are in Varanasi.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for extension of runway, construction of a new terminal building and allied work to be done Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at a cost of approximately Rs 2,870 crore. PTI ABN ABN VN VN