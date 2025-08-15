PM Modi announces 'Sudarshan Chakra' defence project to shield India from security threats

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a 10-year project to develop an indigenous defence shield to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and deliver a decisive response in case of any enemy threat, a move that came amid concerns over twin security challenges from Pakistan and China.

In his Independence-Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort here, Modi also hinted at New Delhi's resolve to reduce dependence on foreign technologies for military platforms as he called for developing jet engines within the country for India's fighter aircraft.

Though the prime minister did not elaborate on the defence system named "Sudarshan Chakra", experts said it could be on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome all-weather air-defence system to deal with stand-off weapons and other aerial threats.

The security shield that Modi has announced will definitely comprise an anti-ballistic missile system as well as capabilities for offensive strikes, an expert said.

In his remarks, the prime minister, elaborating on the need for adequate security for national development, said indifference towards security is not an option.

"By 2035, all the important places of the country, which include strategic as well as civilian areas like hospitals, railways, any centre of faith will be given a complete security cover through new platforms of technology," he said.

Modi said the "security shield" should keep expanding and every citizen of the country should feel safe.

The prime minister linked the mission to Krishna's Sudarshan Chakra, highlighting how India draws inspiration from its rich cultural and mythological heritage to guide modern defence innovations.

"Whatever technology comes to attack us, our technology should prove to be better than that, and hence, in the coming 10 years, till 2035, I want to expand this national security shield, strengthen it, modernise it and hence, take inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna," he said.

The announcement on the new defence system came days after Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly hinted at targeting Indian assets along the border, including Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, in case of any future military confrontation between the two countries.

Announcing the launch of "Mission Sudarshan Chakra", Modi said it will be aimed at neutralising enemy threat and enhancing India's offensive capabilities.

"This mission Sudarshan Chakra, a powerful weapon system, will not only neutralise the enemy's attack but will also hit back at the enemy many times more," he said, adding that some basic points for the mission have been decided.

"We want to take it forward with great intensity in the coming 10 years. Firstly, this entire modern system, its research, development, its manufacturing should be done in our country itself, it should be done with the talent of the youngsters of our country, it should be made by the people of our country," he said.

"Secondly, there will be a system which will calculate the possibilities of the future in terms of warfare and work out the strategy of Plus One," he added.

The prime minister also spoke on the power of the "Sudarshan Chakra".

"It was very precise, it went wherever it had to go and came back to Shri Krishna. We will move forward towards developing a system for targeted, precise action through this Sudarshan Chakra," he said.

Modi pledged to take the mission forward with "great commitment" for the security of the nation and the safety of the citizens.

The prime minister also highlighted the Indian military's technological dominance that reflected during Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan has attacked our military bases, our airbases, our sensitive places, our places of worship, our citizens with missiles and drones in countless numbers," he said, adding that those attacks were foiled by India's brave soldiers and its technology.

"The mastery we have achieved today needs to be continuously upgraded," he said, noting that this mission underscores India's commitment to strategic autonomy, ensuring rapid, precise and powerful responses to any threat.

The prime minister urged Indian innovators and youngsters to develop jet engines within the country, ensuring that future defence technology is entirely home-grown and self-reliant.

Modi's emphasis on developing an indigenous jet engine also assumes significance as it came amid some hitch in sealing a deal between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and US defence major GE Aerospace to jointly produce a jet engine to power the next generation of India's combat aircraft.

GE Aerospace has also missed deadlines in supplying its jet engines to the HAL that subsequently caused delays in the Indian aerospace company's delivery of Tejas combat jets to the Indian Air Force.

India had launched a project around 35 years back to develop a jet engine for indigenously-built aircraft. However, the Kaveri engine project is yet to be completed.

The engine project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 1989 and was primarily rolled out for India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme.

An amount of Rs 2,035 crore has already been spent on the project.

In his remarks, Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's self-reliance in defence.

He noted that indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, enabled the country to act decisively and independently, proving that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence. PTI MPB RC