PM Modi, AP CM Naidu pat each other as technology experts

Amaravati, May 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were on Friday effusive in the praise of each other over their preference for technology, calling each other 'experts' in using modern tech for governance.

The relaunch of the Amaravati capital project saw the two leaders pat each other. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 94 projects that included capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades and defence-related installations worth Rs 58,000 crore.

Modi in his address said he would reveal the secret that when he became the CM of Gujarat in early 2000s, he used to study closely Naidu, who was his then counterpart of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, as to what sort of initiatives were being undertaken in the southern state and "learn a lot." His remarks came in response after Naidu, often seen as a tech-savvy leader, heaped praises on the PM for effective use of technology in governance.

"Just now our Chandrababu ji was praising me with regard to technology. But I will reveal one secret today. When I had just become Chief Minister of Gujarat, (during that time) I used to closely study what sort of initiatives were undertaken by Babu in Hyderabad. And I used to learn a lot from it. And today I have got an opportunity to implement them and I am implementing them," Modi said.

He further said he can say it with experience that be it future technology, working on large-scale projects and implementing them faster, Naidu can do that work excellently.

Earlier in his speech Naidu lauded Modi saying no other politician can understand technology as the PM does and said Andhra Pradesh is focusing on AI and Quantum Technology, taking a cue from the PM.

"Sir, I am very happy to inform you, technology means only Narendra Modi ji. No other politician can understand technology. Only Modi ji is understanding technology. Sir, you brought this country semiconductor. You brought this country JAM model – Jandhan, Aadhar, Mobile…" said Naidu.

Modi further said that in the coming years, Amaravati will emerge as a leading city in the sectors of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, green energy, clean industry, education and health.

He said the Central government is extending help to the state government in completion of these sectors whatever infrastructure will be needed at record speed.