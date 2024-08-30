PM Modi apologises for Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, targets oppn over Savarkar

Palghar, Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday apologised to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the warrior king's statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, an act coming in the backdrop of a huge row over the crash which provided ammunition to the opposition to target the Mahayuti government ahead of assembly polls.

He also took a jibe at the opposition, saying some people keep abusing freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, but are not ready to apologise for insulting him.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king. For us, he is our deity. Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity," Modi said in his first public remarks on the collapse of the statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district's Malvan tehsil.

The 35-foot structure, which fell on August 26, was unveiled by the PM on December 4, 2023, on the occasion of Navy Day.

"Our values are different. For us, nothing is bigger than our deity," Modi insisted while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Rs 76,000-crore Vadhvan Port project in Palghar district located adjoining Mumbai.

"Some people keep abusing Veer Savarkar, but are not ready to apologise for insulting him," he said, in an apparent dig at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who has targeted the Hindutva ideologue multiple times in the past.

"The moment I landed here, I first apologised to Shivaji Maharaj over the statue collapse. I also apologise to the people hurt by the collapse," he told the gathering, seeking to assuage feelings of followers of the legendary warrior, a God-like figure in Maharashtra, and taking sting out of the opposition criticism on an emotive issue.

Modi recalled when he was declared the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013, ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he visited Raigad, the capital of the Shivaji's kingdom, and meditated before the Maratha king's samadhi.

The statue crash sparked an outrage with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) targeting the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government and seeking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

Before Modi, Shinde and his deputy Ajit Pawar had also apologised over the incident.

Speaking further, Modi said a developed Maharashtra, an economic powerhouse, was an essential part of his government's resolve for a developed India.

"Therefore, over the past 10 years, we have taken continuous major decisions for Maharashtra's progress. To ensure that the state and the entire country reap benefits of Maharashtra's capacities, the foundation stone for Vadhvan Port has been laid today," he said.

Modi targeted the opposition for "applying brakes" to the development of Maharashtra, where polls are due in November.

He said the country needed a big and modern port and it was found that Palghar was the most apt location for the mega project.

Once completed, the port can work in all seasons, but this project was not allowed to take off, said the BJP stalwart in an apparent reference to the erstwhile MVA government (2019-22).

"Some people never wanted the (Vadhvan) project to take off. In 2014, you (people) gave us (NDA) the opportunity to work in Delhi (for government at the Centre). In 2016, when Devendra Fadnavis (then CM) was in power, the work on the project was taken seriously.

"It was decided to build the port in 2020 but the government changed (in 2019 when Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray allied with NCP and Congress) and for two-and-a half years, no work took place," Modi said.

During the Lok Sabha polls, Thackeray had campaigned against the Vadhvan port.

Modi maintained this single project can create 12 lakh job opportunities.

"Who has an issue with Maharashtra's development? Who are these people who have a problem with providing employment? Some people want to keep Maharashtra backward," Modi opined.

Modi said his government is focusing on the development of coastal villages and to enhance capabilities, fishermen's cooperative societies are being strengthened.

"Our government is committed to empowering women and ensuring prosperity through constant endeavours. It is actively promoting women's involvement in fish production," the PM stated.

"Through the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, we have empowered thousands of women, enabling them to contribute significantly to this sector," he said, adding India has become the world's second-largest fish producer.

In 2014, India's fish production was 8 million tons, but now this figure has gone up to 17 million tons, he said.

"We have earmarked Rs 76,000 crore for the Vadhvan project. This will be the largest container port in the country," he declared.

On the occasion, Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 218 fisheries projects worth Rs 1,560 crore.

"Today is a historic day in India's journey towards progress. The 'New India' knows its strength and has left behind the shackles of slavery," he asserted.

The Vadhvan Port near Dahanu town is expected to be a world-class maritime gateway that will boost India's economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships. It will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes.

Modi launched the Rs 360 crore National Roll Out of Vessel Communication and Support system, under which one lakh transponders will be installed on mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal states and UTs.

During the PM's visit, fishermen tied black balloons to their boats as mark of protest over the port project. PTI PR VT COR NR RSY