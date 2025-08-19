PM Modi appeals for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as vice president

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to all parties, including the Opposition, for unanimous election of NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, as he praised his life of public service at a meeting of the ruling alliance MPs.

Radhakrishnan was felicitated at the meeting of MPs here by their top brass, including Prime Minister Modi and several BJP allies.

Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that Modi, in his address, appealed to various parties, especially the Opposition, to back Radhakrishnan to ensure that he is elected unanimously.

Modi introduced the Maharashtra governor, who is a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, to the NDA MPs, citing his long public life in which he served ably in different capacities.

Rijiju said Radhakrishnan (67) has led a simple life away from any controversy or taint, stressing that his election as vice president will be a matter of delight for the entire country.

With the BJP-led NDA enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan's win is a certainty amid indications from the opposition INDIA bloc that it will field its own candidate and force a contest.