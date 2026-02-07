PM Modi appreciates maiden Rajya Sabha speech of Sadanandan Master

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the maiden speech of BJP nominated MP C Sadanandan Master in the Upper House of the Parliament, saying it showed his "moral strength and conviction".

In a letter to the MP, Modi also appreciated the "calm and confident manner" in which Sadanandan had put forward his points during the recent speech.

The PM said that while Sadanandan may be relatively new to the Parliament, "but you bring with yourself a lifetime of service and commitment to the ideology of nation first".

"When I heard you speak, I could see the moral strength and conviction in your words," Modi said in his letter to the MP.

Sadanandan expressed his gratitude for the PM's words of appreciation in a post on social media platform 'X'.

"Truly blessed...a letter of appreciation from the world-renowned Shri Narendra Modi ji for my maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha. Such priceless encouragement from the nation and its leader will infuse immense strength into my sense of purpose and service. Grateful to you, ModiJi," he said in the post, in which he also attached images of the PM's letter.

Modi, in his letter, also said that Sadanandan's courage was widely known in Kerala, but when he displayed his artificial limbs in the Upper House, "it surprised people in the Parliament and across the length and breadth of India".

Sadanandan had displayed his artificial limbs during his maiden speech in the RS on Monday, an act which created an uproar and invited scathing criticism from the CPI(M) which had termed it as a "drama".

He had alleged that his legs were lost in an attack by CPI(M) workers three decades ago.

Referring to the same in his letter, the PM said, "People were unable to digest how in a vibrant democracy as ours, a hardworking teacher could be attacked like this by followers of a retrograde ideology. And today, it is worth noting that the retrograde ideology has shrunk greatly, while you are sitting proudly in Parliament." Modi also said that Sadanandan's speech reflected his patriotism and pride towards Indian culture.

"Equally close to your heart is the development of Kerala. I could sense your deep pain at the prevailing political situation in the state. Indeed, the people of Kerala are tired of the UDF and LDF," he said.

The PM further said that the response he received in Kerala during his recent visit showed how the people of the state were "appreciating the vision of Vikasita (developed) Keralam".

"I am sure you are happy that Kerala will benefit significantly from the recently presented Budget and its provisions across a wide range of sectors," he said in his letter. PTI HMP SA