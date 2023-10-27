PM Modi architect of new India, new BJP: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the architect of a new India and a new BJP.

"Under his guidance, the BJP, which stands as the world's largest political party with 18 crore members, has not only strengthened its organisational structure but has also expedited the nation's progress," Adityanath said.

"There is no difference between what the BJP says and what it does," he added.

The chief minister was addressing an event held at the Lok Bhavan here to mark the launch of the book 'Nai Bhajapa Ke Shilpakaar' by senior journalist Ajay Singh, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The book is a translation of Singh's "The Architect of New BJP", originally written in English, it said, adding that it has been translated by Sunil Trivedi.

Under Modi's leadership, the BJP is the only party in the country that prioritises the nation first, then the party, followed by the family and finally one's self-interest, Adityanath said.

Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the new BJP and the country are experiencing a golden era, he added.

"Kashmir is no longer an issue. The people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are expressing their desire to become part of India. For the first time, people have recognised that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, they are free and India is their homeland," Adityanath said. PTI NAV IJT IJT