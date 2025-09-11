PM Modi arrives at Dehradun to conduct survey of disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Dehradun for an aerial survey of disaster-hit districts of Uttarakhand.

The prime minister, who was received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Jollygrant airport here, will chair a high-level review meeting upon his return from the aerial survey of the affected areas.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Uttarakhand from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, where he met his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

On Tuesday, Modi was on a day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the flood situation in the two states. He took stock of the flood situation and also conducted aerial surveys of the flood-ravaged areas in the two states.

He announced a Rs 1,600-crore assistance for flood-hit Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty. PTI ALM KSS KSS