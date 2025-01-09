PM Modi arrives at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached the Janata Maidan here to inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, 2025.

He will also inaugurate four exhibitions and then take a tour of the exhibitions and promotional stalls of Union and state ministries and departments, officials said.

The 18th PBD is being jointly organised by the ministry of external affairs and the Odisha government from January 8 to January 10. The theme of the convention is 'Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.' Apart from formally inaugurating the convention, the PM will remotely flag-off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi. This train will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks.