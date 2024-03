Gaya, Mar 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar on Saturday afternoon.

He was received by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the Gaya airport.

From there, he will reach the adjoining district of Aurangabad in a helicopter.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary, who is also the state BJP president, and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also present at the airport to receive the PM.

Modi is scheduled to visit Begusarai in the evening.