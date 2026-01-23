PM Modi arrives in Chennai to kickstart NDA rally ahead of TN Assembly polls

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to address the first political rally of the NDA at nearby Maduranthakam, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections due in another 2-3 months.

He was received by Governor R N Ravi, state minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other officials at the airport here upon his arrival from Thiruvananthapuram.

The PM left by a helicopter to reach Maduranthakam, located about 87 km from here to address the rally in which AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss among others, would share the dais.

AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu. PTI JSP CORR JSP SA