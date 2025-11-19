PM Modi arrives in Coimbatore, inaugurates expo

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday to inaugurate the natural farming summit and he was accorded a rousing reception.

Following his arrival, the prime minister held a roadshow from the airport to CODISSIA (Coimbatore District Small Industries Association) grounds, a distance of approximately 2 kilometers and people and party workers lined up on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Cultural shows were held and people showered flowers on the prime minister's vehicle as he waved to the people acknowledging their greetings.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, TMC (Moopanar) chief GK Vasan, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan were among those who received the prime minister at the airport.

The PM inaugurated an exhibition here, a part of the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, and he interacted with farmers who have set up stalls and are taking part in the expo. He listened to farmers/their representatives who briefed him on the products on display in the exhibition.

Farmers leader P R Pandian was among those who were present on the occasion and the event is being held at the CODISSIA grounds. PTI VGN VGN KH