PM Modi arrives in Gujarat; to flag off Vande Metro service, launch projects on Monday

Ahmedabad, Sep 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Ahmedabad airport on Sunday evening, his first visit to his home state after being sworn in as PM for a third straight term in June.

He was received by Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.

The prime minister will flag off the country's first 'Vande Metro' service between Bhuj and Ahmedabad besides several other Vande Bharat trains on Monday.

His other engagements include the inauguration of the 4th edition of RE-INVEST 2024 in Gandhinagar and inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Ahmedabad.

Modi will launch the second phase of the metro rail service connecting Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and take a ride on the metro train.

The Vande Bharat trains to be flagged off by Modi will operate on routes including Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi, Nagpur-Secunderabad, Agra Cantt to Banaras, and Durg to Visakhapatnam. The first 20-coach Vande Bharat train will run between Varanasi and Delhi, as per a PMO release.

According to Western Railway officials, the Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360-kilometre distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour.

It will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 am and reach Ahmedabad Junction at 10:50 am, the officials had said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a 30 MW solar system, a 35 MW BESS Solar PV Project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, Kutch, and 220 Kilovolt substations at Morbi and Rajkot.

Modi will launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services.

The prime minister will sanction over 30,000 houses under the PMAY-Gramin and release the first instalment for these homes, as well as launch construction of houses under the PMAY scheme.

At the Ahmedabad event, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of projects concerning the quadrupling of the Samakhiali–Gandhidham and Gandhidham–Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads and the construction of flyovers in Ahmedabad city. PTI KA PD NR