National

PM Modi arrives in Kerala to visit landslide ravaged Wayanad

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kannur Airport received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kannur Airport received by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kannur(Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala on Saturday to visit the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district.

Modi's flight landed at the international airport here at around 11 am.

From the airport, he will depart to Wayanad by helicopter to visit certain areas that were struck by landslides.

At Wayanad, teams involved in the rescue operations will brief him about the evacuation efforts.

He will visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslides, they said.

Modi will then chair a review meeting during which he will be briefed in detail about the incident and the ongoing relief efforts.

At least 226 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.

Kerala Rains Kerala Landslide Wayanad Rainfall Monsoon Landslides Narendra Modi Arif Mohammed Khan Pinarayi Vijayan
Subscribe