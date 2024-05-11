PM Modi arrives in Kolkata, to address four rallies in West Bengal on Sunday

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday night to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

Modi arrived here from Jharkhand, and after landing at the airport, he went by road to the Raj Bhavan amid tight security.

On Sunday, he will address election rallies in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Panchla in Howrah, and Chinsurah and Pursura in Hooghly district.

The PM was welcomed at the Raj Bhavan by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

This is Modi's second visit to the city this month. He reached Kolkata on May 2 and after spending the night in Raj Bhavan, he addressed rallies in Krishnanagar, Purba Bardhaman and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies the next day. PT SCH SOM