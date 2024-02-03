PM Modi arrives in Odisha, to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore

Sambalpur (Odisha), Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Odisha on Saturday to unveil projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he was looking forward to being among the people here.

“On the way to Sambalpur, Odisha. I look forward to being among the people there. It is a matter of immense joy that development works worth over Rs. 68,000 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid.

"These works are linked to the energy, coal, connectivity, railways and more. The permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur will also be inaugurated, which will improve educational infrastructure as well," he said. PTI AAM AAM BDC