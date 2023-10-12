PM Modi arrives in Uttarakhand on daylong visit

Pithoragarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday morning for a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and offering a puja at Parvati Kund.

The prime minister has arrived at Adi Kailash peak at Jolingkong, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi said.

Modi is on a daylong visit to Uttarakhand's Kumaon region during which he will also visit Jageshwar Dham and the border village of Gunji.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 4,200 crore in Pithoragarh before addressing a public meeting there. PTI COR ALM ALM TIR TIR