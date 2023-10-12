PM Modi arrives in Uttarakhand on daylong visit, to inaugurate development projects

Pithoragarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday on a daylong visit during which he will lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects and address a public meeting.

The prime minister has arrived at Adi Kailash peak at Jolingkong, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi said.

He will have a darshan of Adi Kailash, an abode of Lord Shiva, at Jolingkong and offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham and Parvati Kund. He will also visit the border village of Gunji.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Our government is committed to the welfare of each and every individual of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the state's rapid development. To impart more speed to it, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in Pithoragarh."

देवभूमि उत्तराखंड के जन-जन के कल्याण और राज्य के तेज विकास के लिए हमारी सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। इसे और गति देने के लिए पिथौरागढ़ में कई परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास करूंगा। यहां के गुंजी गांव में लोगों से संवाद का सुअवसर भी मिलेगा। अपने इस दौरे में आध्यात्मिक महत्त्व के… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2023

"I will also get the good opportunity of interacting with the people of Gunji village. I also look eagerly forward to a darshan of the spiritually significant Parvati Kund and a puja at Jageshwar Dham during the tour," he said.

Cultural troupes from Uttarakhand's Kumaon region will welcome Modi at several points of a renovated six-km road which has been decorated with murals and paintings as he travels from the Naini Saini airport to a public meeting venue.

After the darshan of the Adi Kailash peak at Jolingkong, the prime minister will head to the Gunji village. There he will meet locals and security personnel, officials said, citing an itinerary released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He will then offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Jageshwar Dham and address the public meeting in Pithoragarh.