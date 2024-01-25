PM Modi asks young voters to defeat 'parivarwadi' parties, seeks suggestions for BJP manifesto

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday pitched for electing a stable government with a strong majority and asked young voters to defeat family-run parties in the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that their votes will decide the course of India's direction and approach.

In a virtual address to young voters organised by the youth wing of the ruling BJP, Modi said his government took the country out of the darkness staring at youngsters 10-12 years back. The young generation at that time had given up hope on the possibilities being created now, he said.

Modi asked the youngsters to send their suggestions for the BJP's manifesto for the elections, expected in April-May, to him through the NaMo app, saying he would meet with some of them whose ideas are good and workable.

The prime minister presented a grim assessment of the Congress and other opposition parties without naming them and highlighted the changes effected by his government after coming to power in 2014. He said corruption and scams used to make the headlines back then but the talk these days is about credibility and success stories in different sectors.

"It is Modi's guarantee that your dreams are my resolve," he said, asserting that youngsters have always been his priority and that a host of development schemes like 'Digital India', 'Start-up India' and reforms in various fields besides the massive spending in infrastructure have created limitless opportunities for them.

His government has been working day and night to fulfil their dreams and boost their capabilities, Modi said, stressing that he has always had trust in them. First-time voters support the BJP's development agenda, he added.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Modi said youngsters are against corruption and "parivarwaad" (nepotism), adding that family-run parties never allow other youngsters to move ahead.

"The mindset of the leaders of these parties is anti-youth. You have to defeat these family parties with the strength of your votes," he said in the address on the occasion of the National Voters' Day.

The presence of a stable and strong-majority government at the Centre in the last 10 years led to big decisions and the resolution of issues pending for decades, Modi said, citing the abrogation of Article 370, GST roll-out, reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and assemblies and the end to the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims.

In this context, he also mentioned the recent consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

With young voters listening in from over 5,000 locations across the country, Modi said they have the responsibility of making India a developed nation in the next 25 years in the same way the young generation fought for its freedom during the 25 years before Independence.

Due to the presence of a stable and strong government, India's prestige has reached a new high globally, he said. "India stands strong and resilient, more than ever before. This is the power of a majority government," the prime minister said.

"Your one vote and the direction of the country's development are intertwined. Your one vote will make India the third-largest economy in the world. Your one vote will bring a stable government enjoying a big majority. Your one vote will further speed up reforms and land India in a space on its own." Noting that India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on Friday, the prime minister told the young voters that theirs and the country's next 25 years were very important as he asked them to make choices that would guide it towards development.

India's strong infrastructure today is proving to be the biggest driver for growth, he said.

"From regional connectivity to communication, from mobile towers to optical fibre network, from semi-conductors mission to Mission Hydrogen, from aviation sector to tourism sector – every transformation taking place in the country is for the youth of the nation, for you," Modi added.

This is perhaps the first time, Modi said, that any leader in the world has connected with such a large number of young voters.

The prime minister said it was his government that implemented the new education policy and also protected the interests of SCs, STs and OBCs while ensuring 10 per cent reservation for the poor among the general class. PTI KR IJT