PM Modi assimilated Mahatma Gandhi's mantra of cleanliness: Gujarat CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said Narendra Modi is the only prime minister in the country who has assimilated Gandhiji's mantra of cleanliness.

Advertisment

Patel visited Gandhiji's birthplace Porbandar and paid floral tributes to him at Kirti Mandir there.

Later, the CM along with other dignitaries, including cabinet colleague Kunvarji Bavaliya and Porbandar BJP MP Ramesh Dhaduk, attended the 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana', an all religion prayer meet.

In his address at the Kirti Mandir, Patel said though Mahatma Gandhi was born as a common man in Porbandar, the entire world worships him for his belief in non-violence.

Advertisment

"Of all the prime ministers India had during the last seven decades, Narendra Modi is the only PM who has assimilated Gandhiji's mantra of cleanliness," Patel said.

"Gandhiji used to say that a government scheme is meaningless if the last man in the last row does not receive its benefits. PM Modi has realised Gandhiji's dream of Antyodaya by implementing the idea of saturation, ensuring 100 per cent coverage of a scheme," he added.

At the Gujarat assembly campus in Gandhinagar, deputy chief whip Ramanbhai Solanki, Gandhinagar mayor Hitesh Makwana and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, said a government release.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat paid homage to the Father of the Nation at the Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad. The educational institution was founded by Mahatma Gandhi nearly 100 years ago, said the release.

An all-religion prayer was also organised at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, which was Mahatma Gandhi's home from 1917 to 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India's freedom struggle. PTI PJT GK