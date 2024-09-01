PM Modi assures all help to Andhra, Telangana CMs following heavy rains

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis following heavy rains in their states.

Officials said Modi spoke to the two chief ministers -- N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and A Revanth Reddy of Telangana -- over phone in the wake of heavy rains and floods.

He assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome this challenge, they said.

Nine persons died in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana as heavy downpour continued to lash many parts of the state, including Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Reddy held an emergency review in view of the incessant rains in the state and spoke to ministers over phone and relief measures in submerged areas, an official release said.

Unprecedented rainfall in the past two days in Andhra has paralysed life at several places, especially in Vijayawada and vicinity, while 17,000 rain-affected people were evacuated from across the state. PTI KR KVK KVK KVK