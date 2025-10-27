PM Modi assures central aid to Andhra as cyclone Montha approaches: CM Naidu

Amaravati, Oct 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured central assistance to the state to deal with cyclone 'Montha', which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi called him earlier in the day to enquire about the intensity of the cyclone and the precautionary measures being taken.

Montha means fragrant flower.

According to an official release, the CM briefed the PM about the relief and precautionary measures taken by the state government. The PM in turn assured all necessary support from the Centre.

Naidu entrusted the responsibility of coordination with Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to state IT Minister Nara Lokesh and directed officials to take precautionary steps in areas prone to heavy rains and flooding due to the cyclone.

The CM held a review meeting with officials over the cyclone at Real Time Governance System (RTGS).

"The CM ordered advance action in places where rains and floods are likely. He told officials to strengthen the banks of canals to prevent crop loss," an official release said.

Naidu instructed officials to monitor the movement of the cyclone on an hourly basis.

Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Krishna district for two days from Monday, the release said.

Likewise, heavy rains are expected in Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu and West Godavari districts.

According to the CM, all the fishermen who ventured into the sea were brought back to the shore.

The CM directed NDRF, Panchayat Raj engineering team, Roads and Buildings officials and electrical department officials to be fully prepared for restoration operations post cyclone.

Officials informed Naidu that 851 earth movers and 757 power saws were kept ready while the CM called for the mapping of cyclone relief equipment.

The Chief Minister suggested that officials alert and advise people not to venture out during the cyclone, and take necessary precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property.

He warned of serious action against those who failed to discharge their duties during the present cyclone crisis.

During a teleconference with collectors and superintendents of police, the CM said the medical teams should be ready to provide emergency services.

Along with medical camps, the CM said quality food should be served in the relief camps, and each family in the relief camps should be given Rs 3,000 cash, 25 kg rice and other essential items.

To prevent a drinking water crisis, Naidu said officials must ensure that there is no contamination of water sources.

Besides, officials were asked to monitor the drainage system to avoid waterlogging and take measures to prevent landslides in Vijayawada, Mangalagiri and Visakhapatnam.

Later, the weather system is expected to move further north-northwestwards to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 110 kmph.

Meanwhile, the government deployed one State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team each in the districts of NTR, Tirupati, Prakasam, Konaseema, Anakapalli, Rajahmundry, Bapatla, Annamayya and Eluru.

In Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Tirupati districts, three reserve SDRF teams are on standby in their headquarters.

Similarly, eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in as many districts while five more are on standby.

Further, the state government permitted district collectors to withdraw Rs 19 crore to meet the expenses towards rescue and relief operations.

"However, severely impacted districts may draw an additional amount as per requirement, even beyond the indicated amount under intimation to the government," said G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) in a government order (GO).

He directed the district collectors to accord priority to evacuating victims from flooded areas to relief camps and supplying drinking water, food and milk.

Prasad also instructed the collectors to organise health check-ups at camps and provide sanitation, including undertaking urgent repairs of roads and irrigation infrastructure.

He directed the collectors to use government schools and colleges as much as possible as relief camps if cyclone shelters are not sufficient to accommodate the affected people.