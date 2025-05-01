Create in India, create for world: PM Modi at WAVES summit

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the WAVES summit will lay the foundation for a global ecosystem housing international talent and creativity.

Inaugurating the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, he said it was the right time for "create in India, create for world" when the world is looking for new ways of story-telling while India has so much more to offer.

Modi batted for creative responsibility, saying technology is playing an increasingly important role in people's lives and extra effort was needed to maintain human sensitivity.

"Humans should not be turned into robots. We need to make them more sensitive," he stressed. The prime minister called for protecting the young generation from anti-humanity ideas.

Modi's comments came amid increasing debate over controversial online content, which has prompted the Supreme Court to seek response from the government.

The prime minister said the WAVES has the potential to provide global talent a platform at a time when India is emerging as an international hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music and live concerts.

Like Indian 'khana', I am sure Indian 'gaana' will also become globally popular, he said, adding the screen size may be becoming mini but the message (India's stories) is becoming mega.

He added, "Even though the screen size is getting smaller, the scope is becoming infinite."

The summit aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment and digital innovation by bringing together creators, start ups, industry leaders and policy-makers from across the world.