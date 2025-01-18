PM Modi atoning for sins committed by Congress government: Jitendra Singh

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is atoning for the sins committed by the Congress government and the triple talaq amendment is an example.

Advertisment

The prime minister has atoned for the Congress' sins by bringing triple talaq amendment to give justice to sisters of a particular society and uplifting the poor, he said addressing the media here.

Singh, who was here to take part in the state-level 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Abhiyan' programme, said it was the Congress, which always insulted BR Ambedkar and tried to defeat him in the elections.

The Congress leaders, who always ignored Baba Saheb socially and politically, are today pretending to be his own for the sake of vote bank and spreading lies by distorting the statement of the BJP leaders, but people know that the party made 88 amendments in the Constitution by using or misusing Article 356 to serve its interests, he added.

Advertisment

The minister said that Baba Saheb had made a huge contribution in making the country's Constitution inclusive, providing justice to the backward classes, Dalits, tribals and deprived and strengthening the foundation of democracy.

Every BJP worker respects the thoughts and principles of Baba Saheb, he added.

Singh said the Congress government gave Bharat Ratna to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, adding it was the NDA government that gave the Bharat Ratna to Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Advertisment

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said that the party cannot go beyond son, daughter and son-in-law even today.

The minister further said Prime Minister Modi got five places related to Ambedkar -- including his birthplace in Madhya Pradesh's Mau, London where he pursued his education, Delhi where he studied squash, and Mumbai where he was cremated -- identified and memorials were built at these places.

Prime Minister Modi gave equal respect to all leaders, including Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Dr Manmohan Singh, whom the Congress forgot, he added.

Advertisment

Speaking at the 'Samvidhaan Gaurav Abhiyan' earlier, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said the Congress party, which has violated the Constitution on a number of times to save its throne and gain power, is now engaged in the work of collecting votes from the public by invoking the Constitution.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on his part said that Ambedkar had opposed the Kashmir policy stating that it would not resolve the problem of Kashmir but he was ignored. PTI BPL AS AS