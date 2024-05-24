PM Modi attacks Cong over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also takes dig at Punjab CM

Gurdaspur, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress over the 1984-anti Sikh riots, saying while its government "saved" the rioters, he ensured the guilty were punished.

He also alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cannot take any decisions on his own and had to go to the Tihar Jail in Delhi to take orders.

"'Delhi ke darbari' are running Punjab. The Punjab CM cannot take any decision on his own. His 'maalik' went to jail and the Punjab government started shutting down," the prime minister said at a poll rally here, referring to the arrest and incarceration of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejrwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal, whose AAP is in power in Punjab, was released after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on May 10. He has to surrender on June 2.

"To take new orders and run the government, the CM (Mann) had to go to the Tihar jail" and "he had to present his report card to him (Kejriwal)", Modi said while canvassing for BJP Lok Sabha polls candidates Dinesh Babbu (Gurdaspur), Taranjit Singh Sandhu (Amritsar) and Anita Som Parkash (Hoshiarpur).

Targeting the Congress on the anti-Sikh riots, the prime minister alleged that when the Congress was in power, it "saved" the rioters.

"It was Modi who got files of the anti-Sikh riots opened. It was Modi who ensured punishment to the guilty," he said. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB ANB